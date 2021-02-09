Windsor fire retracts tweet, clarifies that 2nd person has not died in house fire

After mistakenly tweeting that a second person had died from a weekend house fire, Windsor's fire department has now retracted the comment and clarified that the person is still being treated for their injuries.

"It is with apology the previous report regarding the second fire victim was not accurate," reads a follow-up tweet to the person's condition on Tuesday afternoon.

At this time, there has only been the death of a 59-year-old man that the fire department announced Monday. In addition to this, a woman has suffered life-threatening injuries.

Neither of the victims have been identified.

Firefighters responded to a blaze on Church Street at around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Windsor Fire and Rescue Services reported in a series of tweets.

A third person, who was living in the home at the time of the fire, sought refuge Monday at the Salvation Army Centre of Hope Windsor.

"No doubt any incident like this will be traumatic in nature but from all indications from our staff, they are doing well," said the shelter's executive director Danny Pinksen.

Pinksen said they were able to accommodate the man because they're not currently full.

Windsor's fire department has clarified that it made a mistake in an earlier tweet when it said a second person has died. There has been one death and another victim is still being treated for their injuries. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

He added that he's not aware of how many people were living at the home nor whether they were renting the space or not.

A neighbour, Mary Hoch, told CBC News she believes the building was condemned, but there was a fairly steady stream of people who were experiencing homelessness who visited it.

Pinksen said it's an especially hard time to be forced out of one's home.

"It must be a challenging time especially with the extreme cold temperatures that we've been having here in the Windsor region for those who normally stay outside," he said. "As a shelter we want as much as we're able, for those who avail our facilities, to have this warm, safe [and] comfortable environment."

Windsor police said the Major Crime Unit and Arson Unit are investigating.

Investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office were on the scene Monday, working to determine what sparked the flames and where the fire began.

Neither the fire marshal nor Windsor Police had further updates to share about the status of the investigation on Tuesday.