Church catches fire, partial roof collapse in Windsor's Walkerville area

Large plumes of smoke, and fierce flames could be seen shooting out of the Walkerville Evangelical Baptist Church.

Windsor fire said the pastor informed them everyone excited safety, and no injuries have been reported. Firefighters responded to the blaze on Windermere Road, near Cataraqui Street at around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The latest from <a href="https://twitter.com/WindsorFire1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WindsorFire1</a>’s John Lee. <br><br>- no injuries <br>- church was in use at the time <br>- crew letting the roof burn to help suppression <br>- firefighters trying to stop the spread <a href="https://t.co/VbfR7L315h">https://t.co/VbfR7L315h</a> <a href="https://t.co/lQGHN7AzqK">pic.twitter.com/lQGHN7AzqK</a> —@ChrisEnsingCBC

During the fire's peak, nearby residents were asked to close their windows and "shelter in place." Power to some homes in the areas was also turned off due to the fire. Part of the roof also collapsed.

Nearly three hours after flames broke out, officials said the fire is under control and crews were tending to a number of hot spots.

Watch as CBC Windsor was live from the scene Sunday afternoon: