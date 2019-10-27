Skip to Main Content
Church catches fire, partial roof collapse in Windsor's Walkerville area
Windsor

Church catches fire, partial roof collapse in Windsor's Walkerville area

Large plumes of smoke, and fierce flames could be seen shooting out of the Walkerville Evangelical Baptist Church.

Windsor fire said the pastor informed them everyone exited safety

CBC News ·
Windsor fire responded to a fire at the Walkerville Evangelical Baptist Church on Sunday at around 1 p.m. (Windsor fire/Twitter)

Large plumes of smoke, and fierce flames could be seen shooting out of the Walkerville Evangelical Baptist Church.

Windsor fire said the pastor informed them everyone excited safety, and no injuries have been reported. Firefighters responded to the blaze on Windermere Road, near Cataraqui Street at around 1 p.m. Sunday.

During the fire's peak, nearby residents were asked to close their windows and "shelter in place." Power to some homes in the areas was also turned off due to the fire. Part of the roof also collapsed.

Nearly three hours after flames broke out, officials said the fire is under control and crews were tending to a number of hot spots.

Watch as CBC Windsor was live from the scene Sunday afternoon:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|