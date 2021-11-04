Police on scene of Windsor Assembly Plant after report of explosion

Police are on scene at the Windsor Assembly Plant for a report of an explosion, the department said in a tweet.

The tweet also said the explosive disposal unit was going to be on scene to assist in determining a cause.

Police said no injuries had been reported and are asking the public to stay away from the area.

According to the online police log, a fire at the 2100 block of Chrysler Centre was called in at 5:57 p.m.

In an email statement, Stellantis said it is aware of "an incident" in the vacant section of the Windsor Assembly Plant.

"We are actively investigating the situation and are co-operating with authorities. Out of an abundance of caution, we are in the process of evacuating the plant," it said.

"Our employee health and safety, as well as the safety of the community are our top priority. We will provide more information when it becomes available."