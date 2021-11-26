Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Christmas tree seller expects another hot start to season

Ovide Bastien, owner at Bastien Tree Farm, said he initially thought that they would see about a 20 per cent bump in sales last year, but it ended up sales were about average, just faster than usual. 

Shortage over past few years coupled with COVID has meant selling out faster for Bastien Tree Farm

Ovide Bastien, owner of Bastien Tree Farm, says people are buying trees earlier than they used to. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

He said a general shortage in Christmas trees, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, has people buying trees earlier and in greater numbers than they used to.

"Pretty much same as last year, we're expecting this weekend and next week can be the busiest," he said.

"Because of the situation with COVID. A lot of people didn't know what was going to happen, whether it would be open or closed. But the shortage has been out there for the last couple of years as well. So I think people are coming sooner than later."

Busy season coming

Bastien said he is hoping they have enough stock to stay open for three weekends this year.

He also said people are starting to buy more natural Christmas trees again, after a period where artificial trees were more popular — though he has had people who have stayed loyal to the real thing.

"We find a lot of young people are coming because it's kind of a new trend," he said.

"Our steady customers, they are adamant about getting a real tree."

He also said trends in the types of trees being sold are changing.

Firs are more popular now, whereas 20 years ago, he said, pines and spruces would have been the hotter item.

Bastien says he's hoping to have enough stock to stay open for three weekends this year. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

With files from Darrin Di Carlo

