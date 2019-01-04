Windsor police identify fourth suspect in December shooting

Windsor police have identified the fourth person in connection to shots fired the weekend before Christmas in the area of Hanna Street East and Dufferin Place.

There is an arrest warrant out for an 18-year-old man from Windsor, who is wanted for attempted murder.

Police continue to look for another 18-year-old man from Windsor involved in the same case, also wanted for attempted murder.

On Dec. 22 at around 4:30 a.m., Windsor police were called for a report of shots fired. There were no injuries.

So far a 28-year-old woman and a 32-year-old woman, both from Windsor, have been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Police say the two outstanding suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

More from CBC Windsor