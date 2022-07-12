Windsor city Coun. Chris Holt launches mayoral campaign

The race for mayor of Windsor, Ont., has attracted its first high-profile candidate — Ward 4 Coun. Chris Holt.

Holt announced his candidacy on Tuesday, saying that residents shouldn't have to settle for "adequate" services.

"With unprecedented investments coming, it's time to elect a leader with a complete grasp on how to build a resilient and sustainable city. It's time to elect a leader that listens to you in building that city," he said at his campaign announcement outside city hall.

Holt said the vision he is proposing would not require increasing the budget.

"It just requires thinking about everybody, putting all of the ingredients for a great city into the pot instead of just a couple we have on hand."

Holt said he plans to release a fully costed platform that includes "drastic increases" in public transportation spending.

Other candidates

Holt was first elected in 2014 and represents Ward 4, which includes part of the downtown and the communities of Walkerville and South Walkerville. Holt works at Ford Motor Company and is co-owner of a brewery.

Holt's announcement follows news that one of his political allies, Coun. Rino Bortolin — who had considered a mayoral run — is not seeking a seat in the race.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has not yet said whether he intends to seek a third term.

Two other mayoral candidates have also declared so far, Ernie Lamont and Benjamin Danyluk.

In Ward 4, Kristen Siapas, Patrick Sutherland and Edy Haddad have registered to run.

The deadline for candidates to declare is Aug. 19. Ontarians will elect their next municipal governments on Oct. 24.