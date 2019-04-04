Wallaceburg man charged in Windsor and B.C. for sexual assault

Windsor police have charged a man with ties to Wallaceburg with sexual assault, sexual interference and with breaching his probation.

Wesley Clarkson, 33, is alleged to have sexually assaulted a female child. Police said Clarkson was an acquaintance of the victim's family.

The offences are believed to have taken place in Windsor between February 1 and March 12 of this year.

Clarkson is currently in custody in British Columbia for similar offences against three children under the age of 10. The offences in B.C. are alleged to have taken place between Sept. 1, 2008 and Sept 1., 2010.

He was arrested in 2015 and convicted of similar offences connected to his work as a babysitter in the Wallaceburg area.