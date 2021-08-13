Sgt. Albert Pilbeam of the Chatham-Kent Police Service has taken the concept of community policing to another level.

Pilbeam was seen handing out gift cards to drivers he pulled over for minor traffic infractions on Friday.

"I was trying to think of a unique way to engage the public and sort of thank them for the privilege of allowing us to serve their community," he said

On his final day with the southwestern Ontario police force, the 22-year veteran gave away gift cards from Tim Hortons and McDonald's to drivers committing minor infractions.

There were a lot of hugs and high-fives and handshakes. - Sgt. Albert Pilbeam, Chatham-Kent police

He took the time to have one-on-one conversations, making it known the main focus of being pulled over was not due to the infraction, but rather, to thank the person.

"There were a lot of hugs and high-fives and handshakes," he said.

WATCH | Sgt. Albert Pilbeam on why he chose to give away gift cards to drivers committing infractions

Pilbeam said he has conflicting emotions about retiring.

"The idea of leaving such an incredible team is kind of tugging at the heart strings a bit."

While Pilbeam is moving onto the next chapter of his life, he hopes other officers find creative ways to engage with the community as well.

For its part, Chatham-Kent police thanks Pilbeam for his service.

"Thank you for your service and dedication to our community. Congratulations on your retirement — we will miss you!!," the police force said on Twitter.

From all the officers with OPP West Region, we'd like to wish you the best of luck on your retirement, Albert! ^dr —@OPP_WR

