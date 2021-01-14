Four people in Windsor facing charges for protest held shortly after stay-at-home order begins

Hours after Ontario's stay-at-home order went into effect Thursday, a protest was held in downtown Windsor that has resulted in four people facing charges for their participation, according to police.

In a news release, Windsor police said they monitored a demonstration held in protest of the lockdown measures in the early morning hours and identified people who were part of the event.

"We want the community to be aware that persons attending these demonstrations and organizers of such events, where regulations under the Reopening Ontario Act are being contravened, may be subject to a police investigation and charges," the news release reads.

The four were being sent court summons, said police.

CBC News has reached out to police for more details.

This news comes the same day the organization said it would be closely monitoring compliance with the newly imposed provincial emergency order.

Charges laid in Chatham-Kent

Four people in Chatham were fined $880 each and charged with failing to comply with orders under the Reopening Ontario Act, according to police.

On Wednesday morning, Chatham-Kent police say they saw a suspicious vehicle on Grey Street and pulled it over in the area of Raleigh Street and Richmond Street.

Police obtained the identities of the four people in the vehicle and soon found out that the front passenger had mis-identified himself.

The 20-year-old London man was arrested and charged with obstructing police. He was released with a court date for Feb. 17.

Though this happened prior to the stay-at-home order coming into effect, the new rules don't give officers the power to pull drivers over, according to a spokesperson for the province's solicitor general.