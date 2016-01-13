Skip to Main Content
Local para cyclist gears up to compete in Tokyo Paralympic Games

Alex Hyndman, 30, has been training to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games as a para cyclist. He will compete on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

'I want to win, but the goal is to get on the podium,' says athlete

Alex Hyndman took up hand cycling to stay in shape after rehabilitation. Within one year he had a national coach for competitions.

A para cyclist from Morpeth, Ont., is gearing up for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games in Japan.

Beginning next week, Alex Hyndman, 30, will compete in the time trial and road race competitions

"I want to win, but the goal is to get on the podium," Hyndman said. 

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games run from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5. Hyndman is competing on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. 

Hyndman took up the sport of para cycling after he was severely injured in a car crash.  After spending six months in hospital, he quickly discovered hand cycling, where riders use their arms instead of their legs to propel themselves forward. 

Within a year he had a national team coach.

"I was just looking for something to help me stay in shape and I stumbled across hand cycling. After doing that for a little bit, I found out it was a Paralympic sport and it was a competitive thing and I slowly go into it that way," Hyndman said. 

Prior to the accident, Hyndman had been a competitive hockey player who did cycling to keep fit.  

The crash occurred 11 years ago when Hyndman was driving to his job on a tobacco farm.

"I was working crazy hours. I was driving to work one morning and fell asleep at the wheel and ended up putting the car into a ditch and got ejected out of the car and the car rolled on top of me," Hyndman said. 

He broke his back, leaving him paralyzed from the mid-torso down. 

Alex Hyndman is competing in time trial and road race events for the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Over the last few years, Hyndman has travelled across Europe competing in races and world championship games. 

At the 2019 world championships, Hyndman posted sixth-place finishes in both the time trial and road race. He made his international breakthrough at the 2018 worlds, when he won the bronze medal in the time trial.

Hyndman says it is very difficult to compete as a Canadian. 

"Being in Canada we have very few spots when it comes to the para cycling. So we have to be a medal contender to be able to be selected," Hyndman said. 

Regardless of the challenge, he said his community has been very supportive of him. 

"The support from my local town has been absolutely unreal. I can't put into words how much it means to me," he said. 

 

With files by Windsor Morning

