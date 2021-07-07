401 reopens after a 12 hour closure following a fatal shooting involving police

Highway 401 has reopened after it was closed for nearly 12 hours to allow for a criminal investigation led by the Chatham-Kent OPP.

Roughly one hour later, Chatham-Kent OPP tweeted the road is now open.

CLEARED: ROAD CLOSURE: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> WB at Orford Rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Highgate?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Highgate</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChathamKent?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChathamKent</a>: All lanes REOPENED. ^aw —@OPP_COMM_WR

In a media release, the province's Special Investigations Unit said that around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Chatham-Kent OPP responded to a call about stolen gas from a gas station. An officer saw the suspected vehicle and while police were pursuing it, the vehicle lost control and rolled into a ditch.

According to the SIU, an officer and a male occupant of the vehicle got into an altercation and the officer discharged their pistol.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after 5 a.m., Chatham-Kent OPP tweeted out a road closure along Highway 401 between Victoria and Orford roads.

ROAD CLOSURE: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> WB at Orford Rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Highgate?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Highgate</a>: Roadway closed due to a police investigation. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPP</a> on scene. ^aw —@OPP_COMM_WR

Wednesday, OPP tweeted that Westbound lanes remain closed but Eastbound lanes reopened.

The SIU investigates all cases of death, serious injury or sexual assault involving police in Ontario.

They are asking anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The SIU is also asking anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.