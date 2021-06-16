Comber residents infuriated over Hydro One power line route

Opposition to the planned location of a new Hydro One transmission line in southwestern Ontario is growing among a group of Comber residents.

The power line is set to stretch from the Chatham Switching Station to a future Lakeshore Switching Station near the intersection of County Road 46 and Rochester Townline. The path of the new line would go directly above a commercial plaza in Comber, just south of Highway 401.

"I think that the line is going to have a major impact on the future development of Comber in particular," said Grace Mullen, a resident and spokesperson for a group of landowners in the municipality of Lakeshore who are opposed to the line.

"I don't believe that we had the same consideration that Chatham or Tilbury received."

Mullen said they aren't opposed to the line itself, but to the location, because they believe it will limit future development in Comber.

According to Hydro One, the new transmission line is supposed to "help accommodate future electricity growth, improve reliability for homes and businesses, and support local industries in the region at a time when it is needed most."

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain said the planned route will do the opposite.

"It's going to be very difficult to attract new commercial business to come into the area when you're going to have those lines running through, when people are aware of that."

Grace Mullen says she and the landowners she represents want Hydro One to move the route of the proposed transmission line, but the company is not willing to entertain the idea. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The route preferred by Hydro One would have the transmission line situated north of the 401 from Chatham until the Gracey Side Road. At that point, it would cross the 401 and head to a transmission station under construction at County Road 46 and the Rochester Townline.

'Not in my backyard'

If it is developed, it would pass through prime real estate, which could be used for commercial, industrial or residential properties, according to Mullen.

"Nobody wants it in their backyard," said Mullens. "There's a lot of health concerns that have not been brought forth either. That is a concern from a citizen's perspective as well."

Bain and others opposed to the plan say the line should stay north of the 401, away from the commercial centre of Comber, and dip south when it reaches Rochester Townline.

"I feel strongly that there are a lot of negatives coming here through the commercial district and through our future residential zone. That agricultural area is where it should be going, so I really have to strongly disagree with Hydro One," said Bain.

He said the municipality can appeal the decision, but he would prefer to use a two-pronged approach by attending all of the company's meetings, and working with local farmers and property owners.

Dan Levitan, Hydro One's vice-president of stakeholder relations, had presented the company's approach to Lakeshore Council.

"The preferred route scored highest across evaluation categories, which include the ability to reuse existing infrastructure assets ... and most importantly, from what we heard locally, had the minimal impact to agricultural and residential properties."

Mullen said she and the Chatham to Lakeshore Hydro Line opposition group are working with the Lakeshore municipality, stakeholders and Chatham-Kent to negotiate with Hydro One.

"Hopefully we can make some progress."