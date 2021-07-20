Chatham-Kent man dies in hospital after industrial accident on Monday
Chatham-Kent Police responded to a call about an industrial accident on Monday shortly after 4 p.m. The man had fallen from a ladder and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance where he was pronounced dead.
The Ministry of Labour has been contacted and is taking over the investigation.