Chatham-Kent man dies in hospital after industrial accident on Monday

Chatham-Kent police say a 44 year old man is dead after sustaining life-threatening injuries from an industrial accident. The man fell off of a ladder on Monday afternoon and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Chatham-Kent Police responded to a call on Monday July 19 just 4 p.m. A 44 year old man had fallen off of a ladder in an industrial accident. (Chatham-Kent Police Service)

A 44 year old man is dead after falling from a ladder on Centre Street in Chatham. 

Chatham-Kent Police responded to a call about an industrial accident on Monday shortly after 4 p.m. The man had fallen from a ladder and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance where he was pronounced dead. 

The Ministry of Labour has been contacted and is taking over the investigation. 

