Chatham-Kent man dies in industrial accident
For the second time this week, there's been a fatal industrial accident in Chatham-Kent.
Chatham-Kent police said that officers responded to the incident at around 1:30 p.m. on Indian Creek Road West in Chatham.
A man was transported to hospital after falling from a television antenna. The 60-year-old was pronounced dead in hospital, police said in a media release on Friday.
The investigation has been taken over by the Ministry of Labour, the police service said.
On Monday, a 44-year-old man died after falling from a ladder on Centre Street in Chatham.
