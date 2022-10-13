Chatham-Kent residential housing market continues to cool

The Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors says the housing market continues to cool as the number of homes sold in the area drops significantly from last year.

According to data collected by the association, 91 homes were sold in September 2022, down 40 per cent, compared to 151 homes sold at the same time in 2021.

The average selling price also saw a decline by about six per cent, from $461,709 in 2021 to $433,726 this September.

The association said there were 195 new listings, compared to 211 recorded in September 2021.

This follows recent statistics released by the Windsor-Essex Association of Realtors, which showed sales were down 42 per cent this September, compared to last year. The average price is down five per cent compared to the same time last year.

