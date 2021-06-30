Windsor man is reunited with pet hawk after nine days of searching

If you love someone, let them go for if they return, they were always yours and if they don't, they never were.

It is a well-known phrase regarding love and relationships, but that same phrase may apply to the relationship between a bird and its owner as well.

Edward Roy Hastings, sometime known as Ted, spent nine days searching for his pet hawk, MJ, after she flew from the grasp of his jesses earlier this month.

Jesses, the plural of jess, is a thin strap made of leather, used to tether a hawk or falcon.

Hastings had recently become an licensed falconer and had owned MJ for the last two years.

Community response

For over a week, Hastings searched for MJ.

He received numerous phone calls from local residents claiming to have spotted his hawk but several sightings and failed attempts to entice MJ to stay in one place, usually with food, Hastings finally caught his hawk.

On Monday June 21, he received a phone call from a couple living on Gregory Drive in Chatham-Kent.

"The people were just amazing," said Hastings.

MJ was found sitting in a tree in the homeowner's yard.

"Once I had her in my hand and I felt the jesses strongly secured in my hands and I knew it was over, I was overwhelmed," said Hastings.

He was greeted by people in the neighbourhood. A neighbour living across the street, offered him a ladder to help get MJ out of the tree.

"If it wasn't for the community response, we wouldn't have got our bird back," said Hastings. "So many people were out looking everyday, people I don't even know."

Reward money offered

Hastings had offered a $5 hundred reward for the successful retrieval of his hawk but the homeowner who called him, refused to accept to money.

"I got so much help from the community, I felt like it was my responsibility to fulfill the reward," said Hastings.

Instead, the homeowner suggested Hastings buy food for the hawk with the reward money.

"Super nice people, super blown away," said Hastings.

Despite his hawk's disappearance for the last nine days, MJ is very strong and healthy.

"I can't tell you how good of an ending it was and how lucky I was as well to have the community support and be able to get her back," said Hastings.