Corn mural artist's son decries Chatham-Kent's decision to give it away

The municipality of Chatham-Kent is offering up a unique corn mural to the public— free of charge — but the son of the artist behind its design is upset about the decision.

Last week, Chatham-Kent Council approved a motion to offer the Kent County corn mural to any interested party. The mural is currently displayed at the Public Utilities Commission office and Bill Green, the artist's son, wants it to remain on public display.

"Being the crest of Kent County, it should be in city hall. I can't believe they want to get rid of it," Green said.

Two murals were designed by Green's father, whose name was also Bill. The first one was created in 1979 for the International Plowing Match in Chatham. It was 20-metres long and made of split corn cobs. In 2013, it was thrown away.

The artist himself is no longer living but his son is taking up the fight to preserve his father's art and legacy.

"Nobody took care of it. They didn't try to preserve it at all," Green said. "It started to rot."

The second mural — commissioned by Pioneer Hi-Bred Limited and donated to Kent County in 1984 — was made of individual corn kernels and depicts the former county crest. It measures about 2.7 metres by 2.7 metres.

The crest depicted is no longer in use since the county was absorbed during amalgamation in 1998 when the Municipality of Chatham-Kent was created.

Green said he remembers his father placing each individual kernel on the mural.

"The corn murals were very well-known. He's all over. When the big one got destroyed there were a lot of people, locally, who were very upset," Green said.

The municipality is asking anyone who would like to assume responsibility for the mural to submit their interest in writing by Sep. 15. If there is more than one submission, the winner will be chosen by lottery.

Chatham-Kent Councillor, Michael Bondy said he hopes the mural goes to the right person and is kept for preservation.

"I just hope it doesn't end up in a bar," Bondy said.

Bondy said he is unhappy with the possibility of it being decided by lottery and wishes there had been more discussion about the process before the decision was made.

He agrees the corn mural should be publicly displayed.