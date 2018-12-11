Free public skating rink now open at Charles Clark Square
Skating season is back with the City of Windsor reopening the rink at Charles Clark Square.
The City of Windsor has released the schedule for the rink
You can skate for free again starting Tuesday at Charles Clark Square.
The City of Windsor has reopened the rink for the winter season.
Schedule
- Monday to Friday: 3:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Family Day (Feb. 18): 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Holiday hours:
- Dec. 22 to Jan. 6: 8:30 am. to 10:30 p.m. daily.
- Dec. 24, Dec. 31 at 3 p.m.: Closed.
- Dec. 25, Jan.1: Closed all day.
All hours are weather-permitting.
All Saints Church will also be providing free skate lending. They are open Saturdays between 10 a.m. to noon for people to borrow a pair.