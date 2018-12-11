Skip to Main Content
Free public skating rink now open at Charles Clark Square

Free public skating rink now open at Charles Clark Square

Skating season is back with the City of Windsor reopening the rink at Charles Clark Square.

The City of Windsor has released the schedule for the rink

CBC News ·
The city's public rink is opened as of Tuesday, Dec. 11. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

You can skate for free again starting Tuesday at Charles Clark Square.

The City of Windsor has reopened the rink for the winter season. 

Schedule

  • Monday to Friday: 3:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Family Day (Feb. 18): 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Holiday hours:

  • Dec. 22 to Jan. 6: 8:30 am. to 10:30 p.m. daily.
  • Dec. 24, Dec. 31 at 3 p.m.: Closed.
  • Dec. 25, Jan.1: Closed all day.

All hours are weather-permitting.

All Saints Church will also be providing free skate lending. They are open Saturdays between 10 a.m. to noon for people to borrow a pair.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories