Rakesh Naidu named president of Windsor Chamber of Commerce

The new president for Windsor Chamber of Commerce is Rakesh Naidu, who was the CEO of Windsor Essex Economic Development Corporation. He replaces outgoing president Matt Marchand.

"I'm excited," said Jonathon Azzopardi, president of Laval. He noted Naidu knows the manufacturing community well and understand their needs.

Azzopardi mentioned the federal election next year, saying many politicians see Windsor as a swing area.

"I think right now with an election coming up in the next year, he's going to be very busy," he said.

Aside from experience working at WEEDC, Naidu has been the director of several boards, from the Council for Great Lakes Region to the Essex Region Conservation Foundation.

Jonathon Azzopardi, president of Laval, says he's excited to see Naidu picked for the role. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

One of his immediate priorities will be to look at the steel and aluminum tariffs that continue to be in place.

According to Naidu, he wants to make sure this region has a voice on political issues and wants to work with upper levels of government.

One area where he may run into disagreements is on the issue of minimum wage.

Labour advocate Ken Lewenza said Naidu is "a wonderful choice" but expects to have differences in view with him.

Ken Lewenza thinks Naidu is a great choice but expects to have some disagreements when it comes to labour. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

While Naidu thinks it's important to offer a fair wage to everyone, he said it needs to be dealt with in a manner that allows small businesses to plan for wage increases.

Lewenza, on the other hand, said the hike hasn't killed jobs the way some have predicted.

"Every place I go today, in retail areas specifically, you see signs that say help wanted," he said.

Naidu will start his role Dec. 12. At this point WEEDC is still reviewing whether to find a new CEO to replace him.