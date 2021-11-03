Windsor chairs in Jackson Park give people chance to 'literally sit down in public art'
Project had been in the works for years
An art project that was conceived almost a decade ago has been completed, and is on display in Jackson Park.
The artist who thought of the idea, and worked on it initially wasn't able to finish it, said Michelle Staadegaard, manager of culture and events for the city of Windsor.
But the city was able to get Mark and Laura Williams to finish the project.
"I think it's a great addition to our public art inventory for the city of Windsor — really gives people an opportunity to literally sit down in public art and enjoy it," she said.
"I think it's a great addition to Jackson Park, and it's also going to be really great to be able to have it as the reintroduction of Bright Lights this year."
The project — unveiled Tuesday — cost $120,000 and was done in partnership with the International Relations Committee as well as a sponsorship with Rotary Windsor.
