Cross-border shoppers beware: Canada bans raw chicken, eggs produced in states including Michigan

Cross-border grocery shoppers might get a surprise on the way back — raw poultry and egg products produced in Michigan and 20 other states can't be brought into the country due to the threat of avian influenza.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says that all poultry products and byproducts that are not fully cooked and canned or hermetically sealed that were sourced, processed or packaged in certain U.S. states are not allowed to enter the country.

"These measures are being taken to prevent the introduction of avian influenza into Canada," the CFIA stated in a notice posted online earlier this month.

The ban includes eggs and raw pet food, and there is also a ban on the importation of live birds and hatching eggs from the affected states.

"If the product is not labelled with the state of origin by the manufacturer, the product may be denied entry," the CFIA stated.

The restrictions apply to all travellers and importers of commercial goods.

The policy is in place amid cases of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) among birds in Canada and the U.S.

The rules apply to products from 21 states, including several along the U.S.-Canada border such as Michigan, New York and Washington, which have experienced avian flu outbreaks.

The CFIA says that there is no concern around food safety.

"There is no evidence to suggest that eating cooked poultry or eggs could transmit HPAI to humans."

The ban is in effect until further notice, the agency says. The full list of states on the restricted list is available here.