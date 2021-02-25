Student tests positive for COVID-19 at Windsor's Central Public School
Letter to families says there was a 'high-risk exposure case' in the school community
A student has tested positive for COVID-19 at Central Public School in Windsor.
A letter to families dated Wednesday said there was a "high-risk exposure case" in the school community.
The Greater Essex County District School Board's website indicates that the Feb. 24 case involves a student.
The school board said it was working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to identify those who may have been exposed, and they will receive instructions.
There is also an active COVID-19 case involving a staff member at the school that was announced Friday.
Windsor-Essex schools returned to in-classroom learning on Feb. 8 after a hiatus that took effect the week before the holiday break, as COVID-19 cases surged in the region.
Within the public school board, there have been seven cases confirmed since classes resumed, including those at Central Public School.
Two cases are active within the English Catholic school board.
Meanwhile, board officials are working on plans to start testing asymptomatic students at several schools per week.
