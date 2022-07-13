Windsor among top regions for adult children living at home

New data from the 2021 census is shedding light on how Windsor-Essex stacks up against the rest of the province and the country.

The Windsor area has one of the highest proportions of young adults living with their parents, according to data released by Statistics Canada on Wednesday.

In the Windsor Census Metropolitan Area (CMA), 44.7 per cent of 20 to 34-year-olds lived with their parents in 2021.

Only Oshawa (48.7 per cent), Toronto (46.6 per cent) had higher proportions of young adults living at home.

Income levels rising

The data showed that the median after-tax household income in the region was $73,000 in 2020 — up from about $59,000 in 2015.

However, that's lower than the Ontario median of $79,500, but on par with the national figure.

Incomes in the city of Windsor itself were significantly lower than the region as a whole, at $63,600, and also lower in Leamington at $70,500.

"Those remain the lowest median after tax household incomes in the region," said Alicea Fleming, vice president community impact of the United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County, in a virtual presentation on some of the new data on Wednesday.

LaSalle had the highest income out of the eight municipalities in the Windsor CMA, at $102,000.

The gap between the rich and the poor in this region was also high.

Windsor has the fifth highest income inequality out of major cities in Canada, according to the statistics agency.

It found that 11.3 per cent of Windsor-area households were low-income, compared with the national average of 11.1 per cent.