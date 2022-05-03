Community resource police officers return to Windsor Catholic schools to 'connect with youth'

Community resource police officers are returning to some of the region's English Catholic schools to continue educating and building trust with students.

Visits resumed at some Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) this week after being suspended for the last two years due to COVID-19. There are three community resource officers that attend more than a dozen schools in the region to build relationships with youth and provide educational programs on topics like racism and diversity, substance abuse and human trafficking.

"We're not searching. We're not shaking down kids. That's not what we're here for. We're here as a presence. We're here as a resource," said Windsor police constable Tracy Swystun.

"That's the whole point is to be here so that they see us and that we're real people."

Windsor police constable Tracy Swystun. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

She said as students get to know officers, they start feeling more comfortable talking about situations that they may need advice on or asking questions about things they are uncertain about.

Assumption College Catholic High School's Grade 12 student Makennah Murphy said she thinks the officers are good role models for her and her peers.

"The social structures around us influence who we are, who we want to be," she said, adding that officers create a "welcoming environment" that provides safety and guidance.

"Safety is a big one. Simple word, but it means a lot. It carries a heavy weight in the sense that in order to do the other things, you need that reassurance," she said.

When it comes to students of diverse backgrounds, Swystun said officers make sure they are putting effort in to building those relationships.

"We are open to do whatever we need to do to make those groups feel safe and included and we're open to listen to what they have to say and what they want, what programs do they want from police," she said.

Assumption College's Grade 11 student Aanu Banjo, left, and Grade 12 student Makennah Murphy, right, say the officers create welcoming and safe environments for them and their peers. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

Assumption College's Grade 11 student Aanu Banjo said the officers are friendly, which helps them build trust with students.

"I think when people see police officers, there's generally a sense of fear, even though you haven't done anything wrong. They're very cordial in our interactions with us and they always make sure to say that if we need anything, they're there to help," he said.

Moving forward, Swystun said the department is working on having more diverse representation.

"Kids want to see representation of them in our force. That's important. For me as a woman, to see female police officers, I didn't see a lot of that growing up so it is important and I can understand that," she said.