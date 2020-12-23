COVID-19 outbreak declared in cohort at Windsor Catholic elementary school

A cohort at a Windsor Catholic elementary school is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak after two staff cases were confirmed.

In a news release Wednesday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit declared an outbreak at Immaculate Conception Catholic School 12 days after the school was already closed.

The cohort and entire school were already dismissed as per an order made by the region's medical officer of health on Dec. 11 that closed all schools into the new year.

The class has been asked to self-isolate for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19. At this time, the health unit said the outbreak is only limited to the one classroom.

According to the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board website, the two cases are staff members.

The Catholic board currently has eight active cases across six schools.