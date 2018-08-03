Windsor cardiologist charged for child porn possession

Police say a seven-month Internet-related investigation has resulted in child pornography charges against a Windsor cardiologist affiliated with Windsor Regional Hospital.

Dr. Ashim Verma of LaSalle was arrested on Thursday.

LaSalle Police teamed up with Ontario Provincial Police for the investigation.

Const. Harbinder Gill with LaSalle Police said they have not identified the source of the pornography or identified the people shown in the pornography.

"These are truly children in every sense of the word that were displayed having sexual relations with adults," he said.

The 34-year-old man faces the following charges:

One count of making available child pornography.

Two counts of possession of child pornography.

In a statement from Windsor Regional Hospital, they say Verma submitted a criminal record check and a vulnerable sector search prior to his employment at the hospital.

"Dr. Verma will not be exercising his hospital privileges while WRH obtains additional information regarding the situation," the statement reads.

Police say Verma has been released on bail and the investigation continues.