Windsor fire officials extend carbon monoxide alarm blitz

Fire officials in Windsor are extending their carbon monoxide alarm blitz through Thursday over what they call a "high volume of non-compliant residences."

Fire prevention officers will be going door-to-door in the city to make sure residents have working carbon monoxide alarms, and install new ones if necessary.

They say tampering with or removing the batteries from carbon monoxide or smoke alarms is illegal, and can result in a $360 ticket or a fine of up to $50,000.

Windsor Fire & Rescue Services received 360 combination carbon monoxide and smoke alarms as part of Enbridge's 'Project Zero' campaign, according to a Monday City of Windsor media release,

"We know that working carbon monoxide and smoke alarms can save lives," said fire chief Steve Laforet. "Project Zero has helped us provide alarms to those in our community that may not be able to obtain them on their own, and Windsor Fire & Rescue Services is better able to deliver our important safety message and create a safer city."