Driver hits gas pedal instead of brake, reverses car into building

A driver drove into a condo building on Riverside Drive East, near Buckingham Road, Friday afternoon after pressing on the accelerator instead of the brake while reversing.

Windsor fire responded to the crash that happened in the parking lot at around 12:30 p.m.

There were no injuries reported; however, there was significant damage to the car.

Fire officials remained on scene while tow trucks extracted the car.

There are no estimated damages to the building yet.

The driver reversed into the condo in a parking lot. (Arms Bumanlag/CBC)

