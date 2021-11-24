Muslim community mourns deaths of young men killed in weekend crash

The Muslim community is mourning the deaths of two young men after a car crash over the weekend.

Yazen Hamza and Ahmed Debdub, both 17 and both originally from Syria died when the car they were travelling in struck a pole on Wyandotte Street West early Saturday morning.

There were hundreds of people at the Windsor Mosque where an afternoon prayer was said for the two.

That was followed by a large procession that brought them to their burial.

A photo of Ahmed Debdub in a graduation cap and gown. (Submitted)

Issam Hamza, Yazen's father, said his son will be dearly missed by his siblings and other family members, through a translator.

He said the feeling of losing a son is something he wouldn't wish on anyone.

Yazen loved sports, especially soccer and swimming and his dad said he was loved by everyone who knew him.

Issam Hamza says he doesn't wish the feeling of losing a son on anyone. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

'So hard'

Ahmed's brother Khalid said he was always with friends.

Khalid Debdub says his brother was a great person. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"Always they're together."

He thanked the Windsor community for its support during this difficult time.

"We have to pray for him and ask God to take care of him," he said. "It's so hard for us, but it's all we can do."

"Both of them were my brothers," said Turki Aoish, a close friend of the young men.

Aoish said he and Debdub were together the day before the accident, doing what they always did, having a good time.

"We were having so much fun," he said. "And the next day he was gone."

He said Ahmed was in his final year at Catholic Central High School and the community is reeling from the tragedy.

“We were having so much fun,” says Turki Aoish. “And the next day he was gone.” (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"His family also, like everybody, is shocked," he said. "We are trying to support them."

Two other passengers were brought to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During the service at Windsor mosque Tuesday, the imam said that while one remains in the ICU, the other person was released.