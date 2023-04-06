City of Windsor's new CAO is the third person to hold the job in a year

Windsor's newest top administrator will be a familiar face at city hall, and the third person to hold the job in just over a year.

Officials announced Thursday that Joe Mancina, the city's chief financial officer, city treasurer and commissioner of corporate services, will be chief administrative officer (CAO) effective May 1.

"Assuming the role of chief administrative officer during this exciting period of economic growth and renewed optimism in our city is very inspiring," Mancina said in a statement.



"I look forward to leveraging my long-standing municipal experience and in-depth corporate knowledge as a catalyst towards continuing to develop a strong, energized and committed administrative team that is focused on achieving the strategic vision and goals established by our elected officials and also positioning us to maximize all of the exciting opportunities that are before us."

Mancina joined the city's finance department in 1989 and became commissioner of corporate services, CFO and treasurer in 2016.

He graduated from the Odette School of Business and is a certified professional accountant and holds accreditations with the Ontario Municipal Management Institute, including that of accredited municipal clerk/treasurer.

Mayor Drew Dilkens issued a statement saying Mancina will "hit the ground running."

Onorio Colucci, a retired former City of Windsor CAO, has filled the role on a interim basis since mid-2022 following the departure of Jason Reynar on April 1, 2022, a year after he was hired into the role.

Council has said little about the reasons for Reynar's departure. It told staff that councillors "opted to move in a different direction."

Reynar made nearly $280,000 in 2022 despite leaving the job just three months into the year.