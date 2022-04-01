Windsor CAO no longer on the job following city council vote

Windsor's chief administrative officer Jason Reynar is no longer in his role after city council "opted to move in a different direction," according to a memo to city employees.

Reynar's departure from the city comes after only about a year in the role. His departure was effective on Friday.

"It was a difficult decision for council, but one we felt was right to help meet the future needs of our community," Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a note to municipal employees.

"I appreciate the spirit that Jason Reynar brought to the City of Windsor and I sincerely wish him well in everything he pursues moving forward."

The announcement contained no information regarding the reasons for council's decision.

The memo says that the city will be looking to start a recruitment process in the coming months, but since it's a municipal election year, the new CAO won't be selected until the new council has been elected so members can have input.

In the meantime, members of the city's corporate leadership team will step into the role temporarily, and retired former CAO Onorio Colucci will be serving in an acting capacity starting in June.

"It has been my honour and privilege to serve the residents of this community," Reynar said in a media release. "I am very proud of the hard work and resiliency City staff have demonstrated over this last year."

A media release from the city credited Reynar for his work on several prominent files including affordable housing, the Windsor Works economic diversification plan and the Stellantis-LG Energy Solution electric vehicle battery plant announced last month.