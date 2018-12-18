Proposed class action against Aphria after alleged 'callous disregard' for full disclosure

A Windsor woman has filed a lawsuit against Aphria Inc. after its shares dropped to a low of $5 early this month.

According to the statement of claim filed to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice Dec. 18, Tracey Rogers purchased 1,700 Aphria shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange in between July 17. 2018 and Dec. 3, 2018.

She continued to own those shares after Dec. 3.

The law firm behind the lawsuit, Koskie Minsky LLP, says it's a proposed class action against the company and its chief executive and financial officers, Vic Neufeld and Carl Merton, after the company was targeted by short-sellers.

The statement of claim alleges the company did the following:

Made false and misleading statements related to its acquisition of LATAM Holdings Inc.

Had improper disclosure controls and procedures.

Company insiders benefited from the deal.

Rogers is looking for punitive damages against Aphria Inc., Neufeld and Merton as a result of their conduct, which the statement of claims says show a "callous disregard for their obligations to make full, plain and true disclosure."

This lawsuit comes after the short-sellers Quintessential Capital Management and Hindenburg Research alleged in early December that Aphria's acquisition of the LATAM Holding assets in Colombia, Argentina and Jamaica totally $280 million from Scythian Biosciences were "largely worthless."

Aphria previously said it had set up a special committee of independent directors to review the acquisition. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the proposed class action.

Koskie Minsky said the short-seller action led the company's share price on the Toronto Stock Exchange to drop from a close of $10.51 on Nov. 30 to a low of $5 on Dec. 5.

The law firm is filing the class action on behalf of investors who held Aphria shares between July 17 and Dec. 3.

Aphria's share price was trading up 48 cents, or about 6.6 per cent, at $7.80 in afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.