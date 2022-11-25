Windsor blood donation clinic to shut down next year

The Canadian Blood Services (CBS) branch in Windsor is shutting down next year, and a new plasma donation centre will be opening up.

The agency says that closure will not impact the availability of blood for patients locally, and there will still be some opportunities to donate blood.

"We will continue to hold events for O-negative and rare blood donors in Windsor," a spokesperson for CBS said in a statement on Friday.

The blood donation clinic, located on Grand Marais Road, is set to close on July 28, 2023.

CBSA said the decision was made after "careful review" of its collection programs for blood and plasma.

In the fall of next year, the Windsor plasma clinic is set to open for donations.

CBS says there is a global shortage of plasma and in response it is opening more plasma donor centres.

"Plasma is the straw-coloured liquid in blood that helps other blood components circulate throughout the body," the statement said. "Plasma donated in Windsor at the new centre will be made into lifesaving medications for patients in Canada — many have no other treatment option."