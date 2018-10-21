The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) says it's ready to strike just after midnight if a last-minute deal with Canada Post isn't reached by Sunday evening — and four locations across the country have been selected for rotating strikes.

Locations selected for potential rotating strikes are Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor, Ont.

The union is pushing for improved job security, an end to forced overtime and better health and safety measures.

A news release from the union explained that the strikes would last for 24 hours with locations striking daily. Rotating strikes were chosen to minimize the impact to customers. Mail will still be delivered, though there may be delays.

"Canada Post had the opportunity this weekend to stop any postal disruption on Monday, but instead, as they have for almost a year, they refused to talk about the issues that matter to our members," says Mike Palecek, CUPW national president.

"Our goal has always been a negotiated settlement but we will not agree to anything that doesn't address health and safety, gender equality and good, full-time middle-class jobs."

The union is pushing for improved job security, an end to forced overtime, and better health and safety measures.

The possibility of a work stoppage has hovered over Canada Post since Sept. 26 after postal workers voted overwhelmingly in late summer in support of a potential walkout to back their contract demands.