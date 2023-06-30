It's Canada Day weekend. This is what's open and closed across Windsor

The Canada Day long weekend is here, Windsor. Here's what's open and closed in the region.

City of Windsor Services

The City of Windsor will close its 311 customer contact centre on Monday, July 3, and it will reopen on July 4. 211 will be open 24 hours a day.

There will be no residential garbage collection on July 3, and residential garbage collection will be delayed by one day.

Public drop-off and household chemical waste depots will be closed on Saturday, July 1.

The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (the former Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, including Canada Day and Monday, July 3.

Municipal ticket offices will be closed on July 3, but ticket payments can be made online.

Transit Windsor buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Canada Day, while the customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open reduced hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Things to see and do

Windsor community centres and arenas will be closed on Saturday, July 1 except for any previously-booked rentals or events.

Sandpoint Beach will be open weather and water-quality permitting with lifeguards on duty from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Up -to-date beach water quality information can be found on the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit website.

Park-based splash pads will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.Outdoor pools at Atkinson, Central, Mic Mac, Remington Booster and Riverside Centennial will be open from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 1 and 2.

The WFCU and Gino and Liz Marcus community pools will be closed on July 1.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre pool and fitness centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for fit lane swimming. Regular operating hours will resume on Monday, July 3.

The Lakeview Park Marina office and fuel dock will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and launch ramps will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

All tours to Peche Island on July 1 have been cancelled.

Adventure Bay water park will be open from from noon to 4 p.m. every day, including Saturday, July 1.

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Saturday, July 1, and resume normal operations on July 3.

The Chimczuk Museum and Francois Baby House are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. Both are regularly closed on Monday.

Devonshire Mall will be open regular hours on Friday, and open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. Tecumseh Mall is open regular hours on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.