Hundreds of first responders in Windsor for Can-Am games

Hundreds of first responders are in Windsor, Ont., to take part in the Can-Am Police-Fire Games, which the city is hosting for the first time.

The opening ceremonies were Tuesday.

Athletes from police and fire services, EMS, and border and correctional services are competing across the city in sports including golf, archery and hockey. There are 44 events in total.

Tyler Briffa, an inland enforcement officer for the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) in Windsor, won his weight class in the submission grappling event on Wednesday.

He said it's nice to be from the host city.

"I'm not sure how much Windsor, Ont., is on the map per se, as far as most people recognize it, so it's nice to be able to come out and represent the city, the agency I work for," he said.

The events aren't only for human competitors. There's a canine detection competition Thursday, with dogs and their trainers competing to identify items like explosives and drugs.

"These is a collection of professional dogs coming together to share in a certification and we'll see who's the fastest to find the narcotics," said Lance Montigny, a dog trainer with Windsor police.

More than 80 agencies are taking part in the games, according to organizers, including some from the U.S. such as the FBI. Some athletes came from as far away as Vancouver and California.

By the time the events end on Sunday, more than 600 participants will have taken part.