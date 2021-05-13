Court rules against group opposing Windsor's mega-hospital location

A group opposed to the location of Windsor's new mega hospital has lost another court decision and has been ordered to pay legal fees to the city and the hospital.

Citizens for an Accountable Mega Hospital Planning Process (CAMPP) was trying to get an extension on a deadline to challenge elements of previous ruling in the hospital's favour that was handed down last summer. In July, a judge denied the group's request for an appeal of the 2019 decision that green-lit the hospital's new location.

In a decision Wednesday, Superior Court Justice D.L. Corbett denied an extension for the review the group was seeking, saying the proposed appeal was "devoid of merit."

CAMPP has been ordered to pay $15,000 to Windsor Regional Hospital as well as $12,500 to the City of Windsor for costs incurred during the proceedings.

In a statement, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said he hopes this is "the end of the challenges"

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says he 'hopes this the end of the challenges.' (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Earlier this year, the province allocated $9.8 million to "support the ongoing planning" of the new acute care hospital. The location of the hospital, a 24-hectare site at County Road 42 and the 9th Concession, sparked criticism from CAMPP. The primary argument has been that the new location is too far removed from the core of the city.

The group has raised concerns about losing access to Windsor Regional Hospital Metropolitan and Ouellette locations. The acute care facility will replace those facilities.

CAMPP has been in a number of court proceedings over the past few years. The group had attempted to convince the Ontario Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) that the hospital's planned location was flawed and should be denied.

Next steps

The acute care facility is currently in stage two of the planning process.

David Musyj, president and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital, released a statement regarding the decision.

"This decision, once again, makes it abundantly clear that we need to now focus on getting this new acute care hospital built. We have lost a lot of valuable time when time is of the essence," Musyj said.

"COVID-19 has made it obvious how critically we need a new acute care hospital in Windsor/Essex for our region and Province as a whole. We cannot continue to operate a hospital in tarps and temporary venting."

CBC Windsor reached out to CAMPP's spokesperson Philippa Von Ziegenweidt. She was unable to comment at the time.