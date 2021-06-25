Caesars Windsor and employee union lobbying for an early reopen

Caesars Windsor and the union representing its employees are lobbying the province to re-open the casino early due to the region's low COVID-19 case rate.

David Cassidy, president of Unifor Local 444, is hoping to reopen the casino at a limited capacity, due to the low COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.The push for reopening comes at the same time a bill was passed to allow for single sports betting.

"There's no reason we can't be opened up to 50 per cent capacity, which is 5,000 people at a time. So, you know, the safeguards that are in place are second to none," Cassidy said.

On Wednesday, Premier Ford announced the province would move into Step 2 of the provincial Road to Reopen plan on June 30 — two days earlier than expected.

But Caesar's Windsor does not qualify to open until Step 3 — which is expected to begin late July.

Cassidy said he has spoken with a number of officials about the matter including Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton and three local MPPs.

"The reality is, this smoke and mirrors of opening two days early, we should not be where we are today, based on the numbers, based on all the requirements, we've done our due diligence down here in Windsor-Essex," said Cassidy.

2,200 employees laid off

Cassidy said he is working with the casino to bring back some of the 2,200 workers who have been laid off.

Over the next week, he hopes some will return for training in preparation for the reopening.

At this time, Cassidy said he doesn't know how many workers are required to staff the casino at 50 per cent.

"When the recall comes to go back to work, it's not going to be a full recall because it won't be a full reopening so the staffing levels will indicate what's needed at the facility," said Cassidy.

The casino says it has the same safe guards in place since it opened briefly in October and that it can re-open safely.

Windsor West NDP MP Brian Masse said he supports the casino's push to open earlier due to the quality of training, security and cleaning operations it has in place.

"I would support it being looked at as an independent model," said Masse. "It comes with a high degree of surveillance and activity and people management as practice before COVID."

Single sports betting

On Tuesday, the Senate approved Bill C-218, a private member's bill that amends criminal code provisions around gambling on single sports games. The bill allows for betting on single games of football, hockey and other sports in Canada.

Both Cassidy and MP Brian Masse are happy with the outcome.

"I'm just happy that we got it done now. I would have loved to seen it before the U.S. acted on it because it would have meant more jobs and also more tourism and investment," Masse said.

"I'm ecstatic over it," Cassidy said. "That's a 10-year file we've had our hands on for a while,"

It now awaits royal assent to become law.