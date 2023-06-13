Your cab fare is going up. Here's the increase approved by Windsor city council

It may be good news for cab drivers, but not everyone was celebrating after Windsor city council approved a 12 per cent cab fare increase Monday evening.

The drop fare — or price to get into a cab — will increase to $4.25 from $3.80. The per kilometre rate will rise to 25 cents per 142 meters from 10 cents, and the cross-border rate will rise to $12 from $10.

"I feel relief," said Moe Abouzeeni, chair of the Vets Cab unit of Unifor Local 195. "I really thank the City of Windsor for working with us and helping us get this done.

"Hopefully the drivers will feel a little bit of relief with their overall operating cost, this definitely will help, and tomorrow's a new day."

Even though the industry is hopeful about the increase, according to Vets Cab, it doesn't fully cover the high costs drivers face to operate a cab.

Walter Bezzini, general manager of Vets Cab, noted that the cost to run a cab have gone up about 24 per cent since 2015 — the last time the industry got an approved increase to its fares from city council.

Drivers advocated for a fare increase earlier this year, citing inflation, rising gas prices and the impact of ride share competitors.

The price of a 10-kilometre cab ride will rise to about $21.30 from $19.80, if there are no delays.

But some people CBC spoke with said the increase will be difficult to accept.

Abram Buekert says he frequently takes cabs to and from his doctor following a hip surgery.

"That's gonna affect me because I have to go at least three or four times a week, because I had hip surgery and I have to go to doctors all the time," Buekert said.

"Everything goes up, but our cheques stay the same."

With council's approval on Monday, the bylaw with the new fares is now in effect so cab companies can implement the new prices.

"Hopefully it will help to keep the traditional taxi going on the road," Abouzeeni said. "[Giving] good service to our customers."