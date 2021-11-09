As U.S. land border reopens, Windsor cab drivers urged to get familiar with re-entry requirements

Cab drivers who take people across the border should get familiar with the requirements for reentering Canada, a union representative said.

Marwan Abouzeeni, the chair of Unifor Local 195, said drivers should follow the rules to avoid being subjected to the COVID-19 testing requirement.

"The driver has to get in his car and drive the customer wherever they wish and make sure he does not leave the cab because the second the driver gets out of the cab that puts them under a lot of liability there," Abouzeeni said.

"He has to declare that 'yes I stopped at such a place,' and then they require PCR. That's one of the questions that the officer will ask you. They will ask you if you stop anywhere along your trip and if you say yes then you're in trouble. And if you say no and they find out that you did then you're in more trouble."

The U.S. land border reopened to fully vaccinated Canadian travellers on Monday after a 19-month shutdown.

There is some confusion among cab drivers who take people across, with some wondering whether they would be subject to the COVID-19 testing requirement when re-entering Canada, like most people would.

But Abouzeeni said cab drivers are deemed essential by the province of Ontario.

He said the onus is on cab drivers to make sure they can re-enter the country without a PCR test.

"The best way is go from point A to point B, turn back and go to Point A without stopping anywhere," he said.

When returning to Canada, all recreational travellers over the age of four must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their return flight or planned arrival at the land border.

Canada will only accept a molecular test — such as a PCR test — which can cost hundreds of dollars.

Travellers crossing into the U.S. for short trips are allowed to take their molecular test in Canada and then use it upon their return — as long as it's less than 72 hours old.

But travellers will still have to pay for the test, and some say the added fee just isn't worth it.