Cab driver may suffer vision loss following assault, prompting concerns for Windsor cabbies

A Windsor cab driver who was assaulted on the weekend has had two surgeries and may have permanent eye damage, prompting fears for drivers' safety, according to a union representative.

The Vets Cab driver was making their way down Erie Street West Saturday before 9:30 p.m. when he heard an object hit the side of his vehicle, said Windsor police. The driver was between Victoria and Ouellette avenues when he pulled over to see what happened and noticed two men walking in the area.

One man approached the driver's window and smashed it in, injuring the driver badly. He was sent to hospital and two suspects fled the scene, say police.

"All that glass shattered and went right into his eye," said Emile Nabbout, president of Unifor Local 195, who represents up to 350 Vets Cab drivers.

"You go into work, you're looking for a paycheck, you don't anticipate for whatever reason someone walking by would for the fun of it hurt someone making a paycheck. This is devastating to him, to our membership, to the family."

Nabbout said the worker, whose name has not been made public, has had two surgeries since the incident and he may have permanent vision loss in one eye.

The man recently moved to Windsor from another city with his family, said Nabbout, and has been driving for one year.

Emile Nabbout, president of Unifor Local 195, said the driver is not eligible for employment insurance. (CBC)

Nabbout said the family is especially worried as the driver is not eligible for employment insurance because he's an independent contractor.

"The other challenge we have with this industry is our workers cannot go on compensation," he said. "If you cannot work you cannot get money."

The driver cannot return to work, said Nabbout.

Drivers subject to violence with each trip

Shortly after the incident, Nabbout said his membership held a meeting to discuss the safety concerns of many drivers, and to share information on how to stay safe.

"This is not the first incident we have with taxi drivers, our members have been stabbed in the past or robbed or attempted robbery," said Nabbout.

"Every time they pick up and service the community, they are subject to some type of violence or altercation."

Car cameras and other safety measures have been adopted by the company, but Nabbout said there's only so much drivers can do to protect themselves and their passengers.

In a statement to CBC News, Windsor police noted there are inherent risks to driving a taxi, or ride-share vehicle, including working alone at all hours of day and night, and not knowing the clientele.

Police offered some safety trips for drivers:

Keep very limited cash on-hand, and never have cash visible to passengers;

Always tell the dispatcher where you are going, and stay in communication;

Do not tint vehicle windows;

When waiting for a call or a fare, stay in well-lit areas, park in areas with security cameras where possible, and keep doors locked while parked;

Rely on instincts, and refuse the fare if something doesn't feel right;

Invest in security cameras for the vehicle, and post signs on the outside and inside of the car that tell passengers there are cameras on board, and

Call the police if someone doesn't pay a fare (drivers shouldn't try to handle the situation themselves).

Police ask public for help

Windsor police said officers are investigating the weekend's aggravated assault incident, and are looking for two suspects.

Anyone with information, surveillance or dashcam video, is asked to contact police.

Police also issued a photo of two vehicles that were in the area at the time of the incident, and would like to speak to the vehicle owners or drivers. These vehicles are not suspected to be involved in the incident, but drivers may have information valuable to police, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477, or online at www.catchcrooks.com.