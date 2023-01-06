Content
Windsor

Leamington man, 47, arrested after Windsor business broken into, butter tarts stolen

A 47-year-old man from Leamington has been arrested after a downtown Windsor business was broken into and butter tarts were stolen. 

Windsor Police say this is the 2nd time suspect has been arrested for a break-in

Windsor police headquarters in downtown Windsor is seen in a file photo. (Mike Evans/CBC)

According to a tweet from Windsor Police Friday afternoon, this is the second time this suspect has been arrested in the last three weeks for breaking into a business, located in the 100 block of University Ave. 

