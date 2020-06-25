Windsor businesses welcome customers on first day of reopening

Many Windsor businesses jumped at the chance to once again open their doors to customers Thursday, after the province cleared parts of the region to enter Stage 2 of reopening.

But on this first day of business, some owners are a bit unclear about the rules going froward.

"I'm still not crazy about Stage 2, I was going to put a tent up in the parking lot but have been told by the council people that that isn't allowed in Windsor," said Nick Politi, owner of Nico Taverna on Erie Street.

Politi said he was told any outdoors seating area's must be "open air" and that umbrellas are OK, but a tent is not. He's disappointed, because a tent unit in the restaurant's parking lot could have comfortably accommodated 50 or 60 guests.

"I'm going through with the patio even though under normal circumstances i probably wouldn't have had a patio because I've got lots of room inside."

Politi is hoping he'll be back in business by Friday night, and calls for patio reservations are pouring in already.

"It is better than it was. Hopefully a lot of the bylaw laws will loosen up ... we're definitely going to need the city to relax on some of their restrictions at least for now."

Owner of Nico Taverna, Nick Politi said he won't be able to set up a tent in his restaurant's parking lot because it isn't considered open-air. He said he was told umbrellas would be allowed. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Under the province's Stage 2 plan, malls can reopen, restaurants and bars can serve customers outdoors, salons and barbershops can open, as well as swimming pools. The reopening applies to all areas in Essex County except for Leamington and Kingsville.

"We've had to completely revamp the salon," said Kim Spirou, owner of Salon Brush on Ottawa Street in Windsor. "We've had to remove two of our chairs, we actually moved our esthetics department over to my office."

Plastic dividers were put up in between hair stations, sanitizer is readily available, and Spirou said clients are also asked health questions and have their temperature taken. They also provide masks if a client forgets theirs.

Kim Spirou, owner of Salon Brush, has set up barriers between hair stations in her salon, and plenty of other safety precautions. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"It used to be a fun social place however due to COVID-19 it unfortunately has to be less social," said Spirou, adding people will not be allowed to wait in the salon.

"We are taking extreme measures but I do think these measures are needed at this time."

Spirou said she and staff are still "so excited" to be back at work.

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said his team has been fielding dozens of calls from owners and operators, unsure about how to go forward.

Inspectors are now turning their attention to help educate and inform business owners to ensure appropriate safety measures are in place, Ahmed said.