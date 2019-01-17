Have your say: Should Windsor businesses ever be forced to close?

The City of Windsor is looking for public input on its retail business holidays by-law.

Right now, retailers like clothing, electronic and department stores have to be closed on nine statutory holidays.

Businesses can apply for an exemption from the city to stay open — but the city is considering dropping that process.

An online public survey will be available until Feb. 1

The survey is seven questions long, including an open comment box for residents to add anything they feel was missed in the multiple-choice questions.

