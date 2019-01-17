New
Have your say: Should Windsor businesses ever be forced to close?
The City of Windsor is looking for public input on its retail business holidays by-law.
Current by-law requires retail businesses to be closed on nine holidays
Right now, retailers like clothing, electronic and department stores have to be closed on nine statutory holidays.
Businesses can apply for an exemption from the city to stay open — but the city is considering dropping that process.
An online public survey will be available until Feb. 1
The survey is seven questions long, including an open comment box for residents to add anything they feel was missed in the multiple-choice questions.
