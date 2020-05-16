While some retailers are allowed to reopen their doors on Tuesday, some are choosing to wait

While retail businesses may have the go ahead from the provincial government to reopen their doors again on Tuesday, it doesn't mean all of them are rushing to do so.

"There's no reason to rush [opening] the doors in our opinion," said Allison Mistakidis, co-owner of the Whiskeyjack Boutique in downtown Windsor.

The province ordered that all non-essential businesses shut down in late March, but last week, Premier Doug Ford announced a phased approach of reopening the province.

In phase one, which began on Saturday, golf courses, marinas and private parks were allowed to open. On Tuesday, following the long weekend, retail stores outside of shopping malls will be able to reopen their doors with proper physical distancing measures in place.

Allison Mistakidis is a co-owner of the Whiskeyjack Boutique in downtown Windsor. She is not planning to reopen the gift shop come Tuesday. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"Just because businesses have the ability to open right now, I don't think it's necessary," Mistakidis said.

The boutique shut down before the province ordered businesses to do so and plans to stay closed even after they are allowed to reopen.

"I think we still should be promoting people to stay home and social [distance], and having a store that encourages browsing is the opposite of what we want for our community."

Clients have been asking when they will be able to come back, Mistakidis said, but for now, while the door to its storefront remains closed, it will be continuing with its online sales and curbside pickup.

"We kind of want to kind of encourage customers to browse us online and we'll kind of help them out from there," she said.

Not ready yet

A Walkerville book shop is also choosing to keep its doors closed for the time being.

Biblioasis has been offering curbside pickup and deliveries during the pandemic, a new part of its business that owner Dan Wells says the shop will continue to do even after the store opens its doors.

"That part of our business now will not go away, it will be one of the ways we can reach people who are not comfortable browsing in a way that they did so before," Wells said.

The speed at which things are now coming back online is surprising to Wells, who said he needs time to get a new system into place.

He also said he needs time to see through the renovations he began during the pandemic.

Dan Wells of Biblioasis says he needs time to prepare the store for staff and customers to come back in a safe way. He also needs to finish the renovations he bagan during the closure. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"Part of it is the restructuring of the store to make sure it's a lot airier, I mean we're going to be putting in a stand near the door with hand sanitizers and face masks and gloves, putting in policies for our staff," Wells said.

"So there are certain things that we have to work through and get in place and also talk to our staff to see what they're comfortable with."