West Windsor bus terminal opens on hospital campus

The west Windsor bus terminal opened Friday after a $1.6 million relocation project.

The project was approved by council March 2019, amid concerns from neighbourhood residents and transit users.

Coun. Fabio Costante was also not in favour of the terminal moving to the hospital campus from its previous College Avenue location.

"I don't think we gave the community's concerns enough weight," said Costante in March.

Neighbourhood residents were worried about added traffic congestion — almost 200 buses a day will be going past homes across the street from the new terminal.

The new terminal is accessible, with washroom and food amenities inside Hotel-Dieu Grace Hospital available to transit users.

The Transway 1C, Crosstown 2, South Windsor 7 and the Central 3 routes all service the new terminal.