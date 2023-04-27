His local bus stop needed a bench, so a Windsor man built one

A Windsor man noticed his local bus stop needed a bus bench for people who needed to sit at the stop.

So he built one.

"I have family and friends that live in this area. There's a lot of them and I got to see people sitting on the curb with their feet hanging on the road," Jerry St. Onge. "If a car went by, it might [have] run over their legs or something."

The stop at Giles Blvd. and Howard Ave. previously had a bench which was taken away, so St. Onge built the bench at that stop. But about a week ago, the top part of it was stolen.

Someone stole of the top of the bus bench St. Onge built for people in his neighborhood. (Submitted by Jerry St. Onge)

"It really bummed me out because I didn't have the material or anything else to put it back together for these people," St. Onge said. "So I wrote a note, put a sign on the side, telling them that we're down and out."

He was not pleased that part of the bench was damaged, rendering it useless.

"Shame on the people that did that," St. Onge said. "There's a lot of elderly people in the area that actually depend on this bench."

Rather than call the police to report the theft, he used his time to repair the bench himself.

A regular at the bus stop told him that she appreciated all his efforts.

Jerry St. Onge being thanked by a Windsor resident for building a bench at the bus stop on Giles Blvd. and Howard Ave. After part of the bench was stolen, St. Onge built it back himself. (Michael Hargreaves/CBC)

"I took a lawn chair off the porch and put it there and I sat with her and talked to her," he said. "So she had a spot to sit, thanked me a number of times and said it was great to talk to you."

St. Onge later found out that his new friend had bad hips and needed the bench.

"There's people that use this thing even with the hospital right down the street," he said. "So when they get out of the hospital, they get so far and they want to sit down, there's nowhere to sit."

St. Onge said his family taught each other to look out for their neighbours and help them out if necessary.

"I wish everybody else would do the same like this neighborhood," he said. "The cops can't do it all on their own. It takes a little help from everyone.

"If we all pull together, we can make this place better again."