Windsor man dead after building fire on Ouellette Avenue

Windsor fire services confirmed Thursday evening that a man rescued from an apartment building fire on Ouellette Avenue and Hanna Street succumbed to his injuries.

CBC News ·
Windsor police have closed Ouellette Avenue in both directions, just north of Tecumseh Road. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Windsor fire services confirmed Thursday evening that a man rescued from an apartment building fire on Ouellette Avenue and Hanna Street died as a result of injuries sustained from the fire.

The fire began in a first-floor apartment on Thursday, and Windsor fire rescued one person from the unit. 

According to a fourth-floor resident who spoke with CBC News, emergency responders performed CPR on someone before taking them to hospital by Windsor-Essex EMS. 

Windsor fire was able to contain the fire and crews are in the process of assessing damage to the apartment building, as well as monitoring air quality before tenants are allowed to return. 

Windsor police have closed Ouellete Avenue in both directions, north of Tecumseh Road.

The Office of the Fire Marshall of Ontario and Windsor fire services will be conducting an investigation.

With files from Jason Viau

