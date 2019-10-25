Windsor man dead after building fire on Ouellette Avenue

Windsor fire services confirmed Thursday evening that a man rescued from an apartment building fire on Ouellette Avenue and Hanna Street died as a result of injuries sustained from the fire.

The fire began in a first-floor apartment on Thursday, and Windsor fire rescued one person from the unit.

Ouellette fire, crews assessing damage to the suites and air quality in the building for tenants to return. Person rescued, male has succumb to injuries sustained in the fire. WFRS and OFM investigators will be conducting the investigation of this fire. *JL —@WindsorFire1

According to a fourth-floor resident who spoke with CBC News, emergency responders performed CPR on someone before taking them to hospital by Windsor-Essex EMS.

Windsor fire was able to contain the fire and crews are in the process of assessing damage to the apartment building, as well as monitoring air quality before tenants are allowed to return.

This is the scene behind the building. Massive emergency response. Entire four-floor building evacuated.

Windsor police have closed Ouellete Avenue in both directions, north of Tecumseh Road.

"It was terrifying."

This group of roommates, friends who live on the second floor, describe flames & smoke in the stairwell & even more smoke in the hallway.

They also had to frantically rescue their dog, two cats and six guinea pigs.

The Office of the Fire Marshall of Ontario and Windsor fire services will be conducting an investigation.