Windsor-Essex residents weigh in on child-care measures, business supports in new budget

Windsor-Essex parent Megan Ball says the federal budget's move to reduce child-care costs is a step "in the right direction."

"This is definitely — especially during COVID and with a lot of women having a hard time re-entering the workforce — this is something that helps us move in the right direction," she said.

Ball was one of several local residents who spoke with CBC News following the release of the Liberal government's budget Monday.

Some key highlights of the budget include affordable child care and supports for small, local businesses — two areas that have been uniquely impacted by the pandemic.

To bring more women into the workforce, the federal government announced $30 billion over five years and $8.3 billion a year afterward to create and sustain early learning and child-care programs.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland described the measure as a "smart, responsible, ambitious" plan for jobs and growth.

The budget says Canadians will begin seeing a 50 per cent cut in their child-care costs by the end of 2022, and forecasts that the average cost of daycare will be further reduced to $10 a day by 2025-26.

Though Ball's children are older than daycare age, she said the policy is a step forward for many women.

Megan Ball said the federal government's child-care announcement is a step in the right direction. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"A lot of what they're trying to do is enable people like me to get back to it, and this first step is always the hardest so this lets a lot of us entertain that first step," she said.

But local parent Joanna Conrad, whose three kids are also older than the daycare age, said she would have liked to see more supports for families with kids who no longer qualify for daycare.

Before- or after-school programs was an area she was hoping to see investment in, as working parents don't always start or end their work days when school days do.

Joanna Conrad, parent of three children, says she would have liked to see more immediate supports as families are struggling with work and taking care of their children during COVID-19. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"Most business days do not end at that time ... why not utilize those funds in before school or after school programs that is supplemented by the government to assist parents who are already in the workforce," she said.

She said she was also looking for more immediate supports from the government as families are managing COVID-19 and child care challenges right now.

"I'm a working mother, I can't take care of my children at home on a regular basis because it's impossible for me to be able to manage work and home from home, with three children and supporting their needs and all of that," she said.

Business subsidies to ramp down, hiring boost announced

Meanwhile, when it comes to small, local businesses, the federal government estimated that $10.1 billion will be used in 2021-22 to extend the existing wage subsidy and rent subsidy programs, and lockdown support is expected to cost $1.9 billion.

The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy have been extended until September, but the budget also "proposes to gradually decrease" the rates for both, starting at the beginning of July.

A recovery hiring program is one that the federal government says will help businesses bring on employees. (Laura Howells/CBC)

"The subsidy really helped us the first time around; we were really lucky to get that," said Kaila Seguin, owner of Wellness Market, a health food store in Tecumseh.

"I don't know how people are surviving right now without any help with their rent, there's just no way you can be paying your full rent ... and not be able to use your storefront."

And while Seguin's shop has been able to stay open this lockdown as it's considered essential, she said it's too soon for the government to loosen supports for other small businesses.

"I think the government should support businesses and extend rent subsidy to match the length of time that they've been closed. This will give businesses a chance to rebuild and make up financially for the year that they've lost," Seguin said in a message to CBC News.

The federal government is also introducing a new measure to help businesses hire staff. The Canada Recovery Hiring Program will provide qualifying employers with up to $1,129 per week for employees hired between June 6, 2021, and November 20, 2021.

The program is expected to cost $595 million in 2021-22.

La Vida Salon and Spa owner Maria Mastroianni told CBC News that a recovery hiring program would be helpful as she's lost so much revenue that she can barely support her current workers let alone bring on more.

"How are we going to hire someone if we don't have business? This virus has not let us work," said Mastroianni.

Of the eight employees she has right now, half of their wages are being covered through the federal government's wage subsidy, she said.