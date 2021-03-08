Windsor receives $19M to tackle budget deficit

A fresh injection of cash from other levels of government has reduced the City of Windsor's projected deficit by $19 million, the city says.

The city said in a media release Monday it will be receiving about $19 million from three programs for municipalities, including $6.1 million from a public transit fund under the federal-provincial Safe Restart Agreement.

Mayor Drew Dilkens said he received letters in the last week from provincial Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney and Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark promising additional COVID-19 support.

"We always knew that funding would be provided in small individual grants – we just didn't expect the province of Ontario to respond this quickly!" he said in a media release.

"We still have at least [a] $19-million deficit to mitigate, and the City of Windsor is committed to doing its part to find further internal savings, but we will likely still need further support from the federal government."

The city passed its annual budget in late February with no tax increase despite a $38-million deficit. At the time, officials said they expected to make up for the COVID-19-related shortfall through funding anticipated from other levels of government.

The city said in a media release on Monday that additional "COVID-19-related pressures" are continuing to affect that initial $38-million estimate, including costs related to the temporary emergency shelter set up at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.